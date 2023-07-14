WENATCHEE — Francisco Jimenez, 38, of Wenatchee, is a recovery navigator for CAFE, the Community for the Advancement of Family Education.
Including Jimenez, four out of the five recovery navigators at CAFE are former drug abusers.
“We used to live that lifestyle, so we can easily connect with people who are currently in that situation,” Jimenez said. “It breaks the ice; they know what we are talking about.”
Jimenez said at age 12 bad influences around him led him to choose to start smoking marijuana, then smoke meth at age 14.
“I loved it and didn’t want to leave it,” Jimenez said about meth.
When Jimenez was 21, he had a child, got married, and enlisted in the Marines soon after to create economic stability for his family.
He served four tours in Iraq in four years, he said. When he returned home, he said his mental health declined as he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, got divorced, and turned back to abusing drugs.
For 10 more years he abused drugs, lived in between friends’ houses, and occasionally stayed on the streets. He said doing drugs led him to being incarcerated on multiple occasions.
But one day in 2019, he said he was just tired of using drugs, figuring out where to stay next, and going in and out of jail.
Eventually, he said he started to go to church. His pastor and parents helped him overcome his drug abuse. He reached out to a veterans service officer, who helped him connect with counseling services for his PTSD, and find housing.
Now, he is four years sober and helping people who are in situations like his.
“It’s amazing (to help others). I wish we had a program like this when we were actively using,” Jimenez said. “We offer a lot of support for people because based off what we know and what it means to suffer, we know what they did and why they did it. A lot of people looked at us, like druggies or junkies or whatever, but they wouldn’t look deep down inside what the problem really was, what we went through, and being able to understand that help someone else. It’s a rewarding job.”
Lighthouse Christian Ministries Executive Director Shawn Arrington said he is confident Lighthouse programs work because he’s gone through them.
“I believe (in) improving immediately the level of hope for people, and the expectation that they actually can change their lives and that they’re valuable instead of them feeling worthless for their situation,” he said. “I stayed homeless until somebody told me I was valuable and proved it to me by being in my life every day. They met me every day, they gave me a place to serve, they gave me food and they told me something other than what I believed about myself until eventually I never went back to drugs and homelessness again.”
For 15 years, Arrington said he was addicted to drugs.
He started abusing drugs when he was 15 years old in Ellensburg and was raised in a middle-class Christian home with two full-time working parents. In school, he said he was introduced to the D.A.R.E. program (Drugs Abuse Resistance Education), a program meant to educate students to stay away from drugs, but it made him curious to try them instead.
By the time he was 16, he dropped out of school and chose to leave home, continued using drugs, and became homeless.
He became a father when he was 20 and said he was motivated enough to get a job for the next two years while using, but then became too high to maintain the job.
He was in and out of his daughter’s life until she was 7 years old. Then, he decided it was best for her not to see him in his drug-addicted state anymore, as he was delusional and constantly paranoid.
During his 15 years of addiction and homelessness, he said he moved from city to city around the state and down to California. In this period, he sought treatment five times, but the longest he stayed sober was nine months.
It all changed when Arrington was 30 years old. He said he decided to go to Wenatchee because he had never used drugs in Wenatchee before and it was the only city in Washington he could think of where he didn’t know anyone who was a bad influence.
“Wenatchee was this one spot where it was away from everything bad for me,” he said. “I needed to go somewhere where I needed to relocate and change the people and things in my life.”
With some positive past connections, he was told to go to the Lighthouse.
He said he found someone there to invest in him. He didn’t hear things like “You shouldn’t do drugs,” or “You should do things this way” he heard in his previous treatments.
“When I came to Lighthouse, I heard ‘You’re valuable, you’re loved, we want you and God has a different path for you,’” Arrington said.
Arrington went to Bible study groups, got clean, moved into a sober house, started washing dishes at the Lighthouse soup kitchen, and got his G.E.D.
He became ordained to become a pastor by Lighthouse when he was 31.
Working at Lighthouse, he said he became a shift lead, which meant he helped make meals and hosted volunteer groups. Then, he became the assistant to the director of the soup kitchen, the director of the soup kitchen, and eventually the executive director of Lighthouse.
“People call me with my experience now to help them with things that their families are stuck in,” Arrington said.
Arrington, now 43, bought a home in 2020, is married, and has two new children ages 2 and 1.
He said he is building a healthy relationship with his firstborn daughter and he is a pastor at the Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee.