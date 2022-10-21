WENATCHEE — Regular October weather — 40-degree days, rain and clouds and possibly even snow — is just around the corner, meaning stubborn wildfire smoke may soon depart.
Air quality in the greater Wenatchee Valley took a turn for the better Friday, staying within the “moderate” range, meaning only sensitive groups of people should consider reducing their exposure, according to AirNow. And the forecast through Tuesday will be about the same.
The air quality has not been this poor at this time of year since at least 2014, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. On Thursday, Wenatchee saw “very unhealthy” air quality during parts of the day, according to AirNow.
But due “significant precipitation” expected across the state, the wildfire season may soon be coming to an end this year, according to the Washington Smoke Blog.
“Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October conditions,” wrote Farren Thorpe, a scientist with the state Department of Ecology.
In Wenatchee, the National Weather Service forecasts a 30% chance of rain before noon Saturday, some clouds, but mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees.
Some Wenatchee areas may see frost Sunday morning with the day warming to 59 degrees and some winds from the northwest.
Up in Plain, snow may fall Saturday or Sunday night, and is forecasted at less than half an inch.
Early into next week, Monday and Tuesday, the chances of rain will pingpong between 40% and 60% in Wenatchee, according to the National Weather Service.
