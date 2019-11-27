UPDATE 10 a.m. Wednesday: Wenatchee school buses will use winter snow routes when dropping off students after school Wednesday due to weather conditions. It's an early release day, so students are dismissed between 11:35 and 11:45 a.m. The bus routes affected are 6, 8, 10, 11, 24, 25, 26, 36, 40, 42 and 43. For information call 662-6168.
Blewett Pass reopened as of 9:52 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation, following a closure earlier due to multiple vehicle spin outs, heavy snow and poor visibility.
Weather Service: A couple inches of snow, 55 mph wind gusts possible today
WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service is advising that severe winds combined with steady snowfall could create hazardous driving conditions today.
Between 2 and 4 inches of snow could accumulate across most of NCW, with up to 7 inches possible on the Waterville Plateau, according to a winter weather advisory issued Wednesday by the Weather Service in Spokane.
The advisory is in effect until 12 a.m. on Thursday. The strongest winds are expected between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. today.
Strong winds, including possible gusts of up to 55 mph, could create blowing snow that will 'significantly reduce visibility,' according to the advisory. The winds may also bring down tree branches.
Blewett Pass closed early Wednesday morning due to winter conditions. There was no estimate for reopening as of 8:30 a.m.