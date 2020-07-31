NCW — Low humidity and gusty winds will create critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon and evening.
The weather is expected to "mainly" impact the Wenatchee Valley, according to a red flag warning issued Friday morning by the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The Waterville Plateau and the area of Highway 97 down toward Beverly and Mattawa will also be affected.
Southwest-to-west winds of 10 to 15 mph in the early afternoon could progress to 15 to 25 mph after 5 p.m. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are also possible, according to the warning.
Relative humidity is expected to be 12% to 19% in the afternoon and increase to near 30% Friday night.
Temperatures in the low 100s, which have stuck around the Wenatchee Valley all week, are expected to continue Friday.