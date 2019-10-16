WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is among the most affordable ski resorts in the country, according to vacation rental search engine HomeToGo.
HomeToGo named Mission Ridge as the second most affordable ski resort nationwide in its annual ski price index, which ranks the top 50 ski destinations in the United States and Canada.
HomeToGo factored in the cost of equipment rental, price of a one-day lift ticket, lunch and overnight accommodations at each resort for the 2019-2020 ski season.
Bolton Valley Resort in Vermont topped the list as most affordable in the nation with a one-day cost of $206.58, followed by the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in Wenatchee with a cost of $227.47. Schweitzer Mountain Resort ranked third, with a one-day cost for skiing of $239.67, while The Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado was named the country's most expensive ski resort with a one-day cost of $597.81.
Mission Ridge, which is owned by Larry Scrivanich, was ranked the No. 4 most affordable ski destination by Business Insider last fall. It's 10 miles south of Wenatchee and normally opens at the end of November.