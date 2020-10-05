WENATCHEE — “Dismantling Racism in Education” is the topic of a virtual forum at noon Wednesday featuring educators from Wenatchee and Eastmont schools and Wenatchee Valley College.
It’s the next installment of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s Social Justice Series. The public is invited engage in a “thoughtful, inclusive and open-minded discussion” about systemic racism in education, about the inequities this creates, and about how to break down these barriers in our community, said museum spokeswoman Ashley Sinner.
The panelists include:
- Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon
- Wenatchee School Board Director Maria Iñiguez
- Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen
- Wenatchee Valley College MESA Program Director Karina Vega-Villa
- Wenatchee Valley College instructor Bobbi Johnson
- Wenatchee Valley College instructor Awanthi Hewage
The monthly forums, which are free and open to the public, are held live on Zoom and streamed on Facebook. The Zoom log-in can be found at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
Live Spanish translation is provided by Clarius Languages, available at the Zoom log-in by selecting Spanish audio channel under the world icon.
The museum’s previous Social Justice Series events have included a conversation on race, racial and economic disparities with COVID-19 and diversity in the outdoors in partnership with Wenatchee River Institute. Recordings of all past community forums can be found on the museum’s YouTube channel.