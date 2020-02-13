WENATCHEE — Complete with arched entryways and a rooftop restaurant, Weidner Apartment Homes plans to make its downtown Wenatchee apartment complex grand. The building will even be named “The Majestic.”
“The architectural character of the facade seeks to create an elegant and majestic building that enhances the character of Downtown Wenatchee,” according to building plans for the project.
After nearly a year of planning, Weidner submitted new site plans to the city on Wednesday, Public Works Supervisor Josh Osbourne said. Weidner will meet with city officials in a pre-application meeting on Feb. 27.
It’s the second major apartment complex at this phase of the planning process. A Redmond company is proposing construction of a 455-unit complex near the base of Fifth Street.
Weidner’s revised site plans call for a notably larger building that will stretch a full block from Kittitas to Yakima streets. The building will be half a block deep, butting up against the alley between South Mission Street and South Wenatchee Avenue.
It’ll have 216 units in five stories on top of two levels of underground parking, according to project plans.
That capacity puts it in the middle of the company’s other two Wenatchee complexes; Riverside 9 has 312 units and 600 Riverside has 142.
But Weidner estimates The Majestic’s construction valuation to be $38.6 million — more than the other two combined, according to the city plans.
The building will be divided into 10% studio apartments, 50% one-bedroom units and 40% two-bedroom units, including 11 live-work units on the ground floor.
The rooftop restaurant is expected to have patio seating and a view of the Columbia River, according to the plans. Residents will also have a rooftop dog park, seating areas and fire pit.
The building’s two floors of parking will provide around 250 stalls, 100 of which will be leased back to the city during the day, according to the plans.
The project will sit on two land parcels totalling 1.24 acres. The first property is a parking lot Weidner bought from the city for $418,000 last September, according to city council records.
That month Weidner also bought the neighboring property, which was home to Standard Paint & Flooring, for $1 million.
From a business standpoint, the project could have serious potential for the city’s core, Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund said Thursday.
“Anytime you put that many residents downtown, walking, shopping and living, it’s all good. There’s nothing bad about that,” she said.
Haglund expects other “infrastructure,” such as small grocery markets, could pop up to support this project and the other apartment complexes planned for the city.
“It leaves us open to all these possibilities in the future,” she said.