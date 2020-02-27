WENATCHEE — The mountain that has risen in the middle of Wenatchee Valley College’s campus shouldn’t last long enough to be identified on any new maps.
The geologic feature made from dirt excavated as part of the new Wells Hall project is the result of lessons learned 14 years ago with the construction of Wenatchi Hall, said Brett Riley, vice president of administrative services.
In that project, contractors hit a layer of clay soil during the excavation, which had to be removed and replaced with fill dirt. By the time the clay was discovered, all the dirt from the initial excavation had been hauled away. The contractor had to then haul it back.
“This time we decided to keep the dirt onsite so we’re not paying to ship it off and then paying to ship it back,” Riley said.
The mountain will disappear as soon as the question of the clay is answered.
“From my observation it looks like we are clear of any clay, at least for the east side of the site, as they are starting to lay foundation forms this week,” Riley said Thursday. “You should start seeing the pile shrink, but it probably won’t go away since we have to normal back fill as the building comes up out of the ground.”
Lydig Construction is the general contractor on the $37 million project that includes a new, 73,935 square-foot, three-story building expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. Demolition of the four wings of the old building, built in 1951, was completed in January.
In a Feb. 19 update to the WVC Board of Trustees, Riley said the project so far was going smoothly.
“Lydig Construction and their subcontractors have been working diligently to get the demolition completed and have initiated the site work to relocate water, gas and data lines,” he said. “To date, we have had three minor change orders. One was owner-requested and the other two have been minor design omissions.”
The project is in line with the budget, Riley said.
“Overall we are pleased with the pace of the project and the partnership with Lydig,” he said.