WENATCHEE — A new grant will help the city of Wenatchee further connect the trail system in the foothills.
City Council accepted a $491,750 grant from the state Recreation Conservation Office Thursday night. The grant will go toward the city’s Foothills Regional Recreation Area Project, which would acquire about 650 acres for non-motorized recreation, education and habitat preservation.
The project will link public land at Saddle Rock to U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management properties. Parks and Recreation Director David Erickson said this will allow individuals to avoid trespassing over private property.
“There's quite a bit of habitat and unique habitat in that area,” Erickson said. “It's going to really open up opportunities.”
The city and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust have worked on the project for over a decade. Acquisition closing is planned to be completed at the end of March 2022, and the entire project is scheduled to wrap up in July 2023.
The total estimated cost of the project including grant funding is $983,500 with a match coming from the Land Trust. The city is requesting $10,000 for the 2022 budget for any incidental costs associated with the project.
