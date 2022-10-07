Wenatchee's air quality for this time of the year — between Sept. 23 to Oct. 4 — is as bad as it has been since at least since at least 2014.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) daily value is calculated by taking the the average pollutant concentration in 24 hours, from midnight to midnight, and then calculating the AQI. The AQI data for 2016 is incomplete and so was not included.
Air quality in Wenatchee was pretty poor compared to several other spots across the world, including Beijing, for an hour on Friday. This chart only indicates the air quality at one specific point in time so does not represent any significant trends. International Air Quality Index is taken from permanent monitors located at U.S. embassies.
World graphic/Oscar Rodriguez
WENATCHEE — Wildfire smoke is expected to clear out early next week but then reappear again quickly within the week as the state continues to see uncharacteristic weather for this time of year.
With several active wildfires — White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires up in Lake Wenatchee — coupled with warm weather, clear skies, and light winds, the Wenatchee area has become a nexus for wildfire smoke.
With light winds across the state, daily wind patterns are now determined by the terrain, according to Matthew Dehr, a Wildland Fire Meteorologist for the state, in the Washington’s Smoke Blog.
Smoke gets easily trapped in valleys and “drainages” with this kind of weather, Dehr said in the blog. In Wenatchee, the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was 166, or “unhealthy,” according to AirNow.
Find an interactive map showing the AQI, updated on an hourly basis here: fire.airnow.gov.
And these conditions are likely to continue through this weekend into Monday and beyond.
Monday afternoon, however, a cold front is forecasted to drop out of Canada with some strong winds clearing out the smoke Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to Dehr.
But the smoke is forecasted to come back by Tuesday afternoon and continue for the foreseeable future, Dehr said in the blog.
“We are in the midst of the driest and warmest October since at least 1987, so this pattern is decidedly not normal,” he wrote in the smoke blog.
Looking back close to a decade at air quality in late-September to early-October, the Air Quality Index (AQI) since 2014 has on average been “good” to “moderate.”
One exception, however, was last year when the daily AQI reached “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” for a couple of days in early to mid-September. But during the first week of October, the daily AQI has never reached “unhealthy” since at least 2014, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the AQI has made it to “hazardous,” usually around noon, but only for an hour or so here in Wenatchee, according to AirNow.
Wenatchee hit its highest AQI, 367, in the last week on Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to AirNow.
In Chelan, the air quality was better with the AQI at around “moderate” Friday afternoon. And in Leavenworth, the air was “unhealthy” but is forecasted to improve slightly over the weekend.
Closer to the fires up near Lake Wenatchee, like Plain, the air quality has been “unhealthy” or worse since Monday, according to AirNow.
Smoke from wildfires can cause problems to even healthy people with symptoms ranging from watery or dry eyes, coughing, shortness of breath, headaches, irregular heartbeat and chest pain, according to the state Department of Health. If symptoms become serious, people should seek medical attention.
It is important to consider that air quality changes throughout the day, so pollution levels may be lower or higher during some parts of the day.
This unusual weather has also contributed to a slight increase in fire activity over the past week for the White River and Irving fires, the U.S. Forest Service said in an update released Wednesday.
But the end to the smoke here in Wenatchee and across the Greater Wenatchee Valley won’t come unless the area sees widespread, significant rain to extinguish the fires, according to Dehr.
The Forest Service expects the fire to be out at the end of the month, according to a news release shared on Wednesday.
