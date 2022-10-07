WENATCHEE — Wildfire smoke is expected to clear out early next week but then reappear again quickly within the week as the state continues to see uncharacteristic weather for this time of year.

With several active wildfires — White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires up in Lake Wenatchee — coupled with warm weather, clear skies, and light winds, the Wenatchee area has become a nexus for wildfire smoke.



