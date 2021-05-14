WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District announced today that Wenatchee and WestSide high schools would hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 on Friday, June 4.
Wenatchee High School graduation is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. Gates open at 7 p.m. WestSide High School graduation is at 7 p.m. with the gates open at 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wenatchee High School and WestSide High School graduation ceremonies will be closed to the general public.
Grads get two guest tickets. Tickets are required to attend. There could be a vaccinated seating section. More details will be available next week.
Graduates and those in attendance will be required to follow health and safety protocols including completing an online health screener and temperature check. Masks must be worn by all in attendance and six-foot social distancing must be maintained.
The graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live on the NCWLIFE Channel, LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19, and live-streamed on their website ncwlife.com and NCWLIFE