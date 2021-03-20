WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is again applying for a nine-figure grant to help fund road projects in the Wenatchee Valley.
The city on Friday submitted an application for $140 million that if awarded would aid the completion of the Apple Capital Loop project, the city said in a news release.
The Apple Capital Loop project costs about $285 million in total, more than of half of which has already been secured. It includes a new bridge into Olds Station, a revamped North Wenatchee Avenue, a new road into a burgeoning development near the Highway 2/Highway 97 interchange in East Wenatchee and a widened Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee.
The grant is through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program offered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. INFRA has $889 billion to disburse nationwide, with winning projects announced in June 2021, the release said.
This is the fourth time the city has applied for the grant.
“We’ve refined and improved our application year after year and have scored exponentially higher with each submittal, we’ve been in the top tier of projects under the Secretary of Transportation’s review for two years in a row,” said Mayor Frank Kuntz in the news release. “The region has done all it can to get this project underway and now we need our state and federal legislation to help bring it home.”