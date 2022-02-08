Wenatchee area COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations still high, but close to tail-end of surge

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high in North Central Washington but have not increased as much as had been predicted.
The case numbers statewide have peaked, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator, at a Friday meeting with local health-care providers. In Western Washington, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also beginning to decline, he said.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a 14-day case rate of 3,257.4 per 100,000 for the counties as of Feb. 1. That's up from the 3,151.3 per 100,000 reported Jan. 26.
“We've not seen the increase that we were expecting, which is good news,” he said. “But we're still seeing a lot of stress with our health care and our (emergency medical service).”
COVID-19 positives are expected to pass the peak sometime this week or next at the latest, he said.
As of Tuesday, 18 people were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. Four of the 19 patients hospitalized were in the intensive care unit.
On Feb. 1, 31 patients were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19.
Davies said he doesn't know why the area’s hospitalization rate stayed below the previous wave of hospitalizations fueled by the delta variant.
Central Washington Hospital reached a pandemic record of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 58 hospitalizations on Sept. 8 during the midst of the delta variant surge.
The COVID-19 triage site is seeing fewer patients than earlier, according to Laurie Bergman, Confluence Health care transitions vice president. Sometimes one patient visiting the triage site is sent to the emergency room, but most days nobody is sent, she said.
Unless something changes, Confluence Health may close the site before the weekend, said JoEllen Colson, Confluence Health senior vice president of ancillary services.
The 10 National Guardsmen deployed to assist Confluence Health with non-medical tasks will leave Feb. 19, Colson said. Their departure comes as Wenatchee Valley health-care providers are seeing improved staff counts after experiencing a high number of absences due to COVID-19.
Columbia Valley Community Health reported Friday that the number of staff members in isolation or being watched for symptoms had gone drastically down, said Deanna Griggs, Columbia Valley Community Health clinic administrator.
"We're feeling pretty good there," she said. "We seem to be on the rebound."
One major concern for the health district is staffing shortages that impact critical infrastructure like the two counties' PUDs.
Some staff members at Chelan and Douglas county PUDs have tested positive for COVID-19, but it has not impacted their day-to-day functions, said Stephen Rinaldi, Chelan County Fire Marshal and manager of the Omicron Emergency Operations Center.
"It's looking like we're kind of moving towards the end of this," he said at the meeting.