WENATCHEE — First responders in North Central Washington have seen a rise in heat-related medical calls since the start of the heat wave and say they are nervous going into the holiday weekend.
The rise in calls coincides pretty immediately with the heat wave, said Mike Battis, director of Ballard Ambulance in Wenatchee. Ballard has received several heat-related calls daily.
The calls crews are responding to are not exclusively reports of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, but rather medical issues made worse due to the 100-degree-plus temperatures, he said.
When ambulance crews show up to a person in need, the “number one priority is to get these guys some relief from the elements,” he said.
Ballard stocked up the ambulances with a cooler, and fluids like Gatorade in preparation for the heat wave.
Battis said responders have been using evaporation cooling, such as a misting spray bottle, to help relieve patients in the heat. Crews went out Tuesday morning to help cool and mist firefighters as they fought a Wednesday morning brush fire by the Peshastin Pinnacles.
Ballard staffers have changed their wardrobe, from polo shirts to T-shirts, in an attempt to keep themselves safe from the heat.
“We’re literally altering our uniform” to try and get some relief, he said.
Battis advised people to stay out of the sun as much as possible during the heatwave. It takes time to acclimate to these high temperatures.
Those who are not used to being out in the elements are more vulnerable, he said.
“We’re very concerned just knowing that people come to our area [to] recreate,” he said. A lot of people travel to Wenatchee ready to go outside and have fun.
Battis said he is “nervous” looking toward the holiday weekend.
Chelan has also seen an uptick in heat-related medical calls recently.
The heat takes its toll on anybody with already underlying medical conditions, said Brandon Asher, Asst. Fire Chief with Chelan Fire and Rescue.
The high temperatures can stress the body, he said. Hot weather day-after-day can add up and increase the chances of heat-related medical calls.
Asher said he expects to see the increase in incidents last through the heatwave.
Chelan Fire and Rescue is planning to have one of their boats on Lake Chelan Saturday and Sunday during holiday festivities in case of an emergency.
“It could be a long weekend” with these temperatures sticking around, he said. “Who knows how bad the cumulative effect could be?”
No deaths have occurred due to the heat in Chelan County as of Wednesday, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.