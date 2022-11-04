WENATCHEE — Confluence Health has updated some of its COVID-19 policies for their facilities following the official end of the state's emergency Monday, including self-screening and some changes to visitation policies.
Patients now will no longer be directly questioned about COVID-19 symptoms but instead will be directed to self-screen.
Visitors are not to enter Confluence Health facilities if they have had been in close contact with someone in the past seven days with COVID-19 or if they have symptoms such as a fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms, according to a news release.
For patients coming in for an appointment, they should advise the employee at the door if they have these symptoms, a positive test date, or a recent exposure and the employee will help advise the patient on the next steps, according to a news release.
Masking in health care facilities, however, is still a requirement from the state Department of Health for all visitors and patients. Masks are provided at the door as needed, apart from those with chronic respiratory conditions or children under 2 years of age.
Confluence Health officials have already begun to see high numbers of respiratory infections this fall and predict a significant flu season, according to Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer.
Masking is still an important component in decreasing the likelihood of spreading infections within Confluence Health facilities especially as they also anticipate seeing COVID-19 cases spike in the winter, Lake said in the news release.
During outpatient visits, patients are now allowed to have one person attend the appointment with them if needed, although are still encouraged to attend alone, according to the news release.
For inpatients, the visitation policy of two visitors per day has not changed.
All Confluence Health cafeterias also remain closed to the public with the exception of the Wenatchee Valley Hospital bistro where people can get food but no seating is available.
