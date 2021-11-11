WENATCHEE — The NCW Equity Alliance, a newly formed organization aiming to shine a light on projects that make the community a more equitable place, received a three-year $150,000 grant.
"The idea is to help our community leaders, the board, companies, and the nonprofits and help unify our efforts," said Edgar Salamanca, co-chair of the alliance's board. "The idea is not to duplicate any work that people may be doing in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion because a lot of people are doing great work in our community."
The grant is one of 70 awarded, totaling $15 million, by Group Health Foundation, a Seattle-based nonprofit that supports nonprofits and other organizations across the state to make health care more equitable.
NCW Equity Alliance has not yet decided how to use the funds. One possibility is to pay for the diversity, equity and inclusion learning series the alliance is currently holding for community leaders.
Funds could also be directed toward future alliance-hosted events or to hire staff rather than contract out positions, Salamanca said.
The NCW Equity Alliance was founded in August and is still in the process of becoming a nonprofit, according to an alliance news release.
Its volunteer board members include:
Teresa Bendito, Parque Padrinos co-founder and founder of Teresita's Consulting
Clare Morrison, NCW branch librarian
Dr. Bindu Nayak, member of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee
Karina Vega-Villa, Wenatchee Valley College MESA program director and member of the Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.