WENATCHEE — The NCW Equity Alliance, a newly formed organization aiming to shine a light on projects that make the community a more equitable place, received a three-year $150,000 grant.

"The idea is to help our community leaders, the board, companies, and the nonprofits and help unify our efforts," said Edgar Salamanca, co-chair of the alliance's board. "The idea is not to duplicate any work that people may be doing in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion because a lot of people are doing great work in our community."

The grant is one of 70 awarded, totaling $15 million, by Group Health Foundation, a Seattle-based nonprofit that supports nonprofits and other organizations across the state to make health care more equitable.

NCW Equity Alliance has not yet decided how to use the funds. One possibility is to pay for the diversity, equity and inclusion learning series the alliance is currently holding for community leaders.

Funds could also be directed toward future alliance-hosted events or to hire staff rather than contract out positions, Salamanca said.

The NCW Equity Alliance was founded in August and is still in the process of becoming a nonprofit, according to an alliance news release.

Its volunteer board members include:

  • Teresa Bendito, Parque Padrinos co-founder and founder of Teresita's Consulting
  • Clare Morrison, NCW branch librarian
  • Dr. Bindu Nayak, member of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee
  • Karina Vega-Villa, Wenatchee Valley College MESA program director and member of the Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group
  • Bob Bugert, Chelan County commissioner

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

