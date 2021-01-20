WENATCHEE — More students started coming back to school in the Wenatchee School District this week for hybrid learning.
Fifth-graders came back to school on Wednesday, while sixth-graders were scheduled to go through orientation at the middle schools on Thursday and Friday because it is their first time at middle school, due to the pandemic.
Next week, seventh, eighth, and ninth graders come back to school for hybrid learning on Tuesday.
High school students return to school on Wednesday. Ninth-graders will be in orientation on the first day since it will be their first time at the high school.
On Tuesday, the Wenatchee School Board held a special meeting to discuss bringing back the secondary students for hybrid learning on an AM-PM schedule and along with the steps being taken to assure their health and safety.
In order to enter the middle schools or high school, there will not be a fast pass like the elementary schools.
“Their passes will be on their cell phones. They will hold up the phone and it will be right there,” Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said. “Our secondary students are very adept with their technology so they will be just fine there.”
If a student does not have a cell phone, a printed version of the pass will be accepted.
Students will be able to enter the school through multiple entries and exits, Gordon said, because of the sheer number of kids, so they are not congregating at any one door.
Once in school, students will be attending multiple classes, so there will be a lot more cleaning between classes by a teacher or some other adult.
High school and middle school students will be attending school on an AM-PM schedule, meaning some will be attending school in the morning and others in the afternoon. Gordon said. they will not be able to accommodate everyone’s preferred schedule.
“The staff is working hard to accommodate as much as possible. The reality is there are some who are ultimately denied because we don’t have enough space in the classes or transportation,” Gordon said.