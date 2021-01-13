WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s early morning winds could more than just blow off a hat — they caused outages and fallen branches while reaching significant speeds on Wednesday.
Gusts in Wenatchee got to 55 mph by 5:30 a.m. and nearly doubled on Mission Ridge, hitting 122 mph at 4 a.m., said Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. These winds are quite “abnormal,” she said.
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort decided to close on Wednesday, citing high winds as a contributing factor.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received reports of 19 hazards after the windstorm shook trees and branches across North Central Washington.
Morning gusts in Chelan reached 48 mph, while Entiat reached 57 mph, she said. Winds across the region should taper out as the day goes on.