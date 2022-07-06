The B03 McCourtie team stands together after winning the US Club Soccer Northwest Regional in Snohomish on June 26. The team will compete in the National Cup Finals starting July 17 in the U-19 division, representing players born in 2003.
WENATCHEE — Three Wenatchee boys soccer teams have qualified for national tournaments. Now, the teams are raising funds to attend them.
The three teams have qualified for two different tournaments run by US Club Soccer, which will both take place in Commerce City, Colorado, just outside Denver. Two of them — B03 McCourtie and B08 Espinoza — qualified for the National Cup Finals on June 26 at the Northwest Regional in Snohomish, where they both beat out three other teams grouped by birth year. These two teams claimed the Northwest spots for the 2003 and 2008 divisions. The National Cup Finals will take place July 14-21; the boys teams will play for up to five days in a row starting July 17.
The other team, B05 Oyston, has earned a spot in the National Premier League Finals, which will take place July 7-11. The team will face others in the 2005 division representing California, Georgia, and North Carolina, and the winner will take home the national title.
Now that they’ve qualified for the national championship, the Wenatchee teams are fundraising to cover costs associated with travel and meals as they compete in Colorado. According to a Wenatchee FC Youth news release, it costs about $1,200 per player per trip; each team has one trip to make this month, although the B05 Oyston team had to make the same trip just last week to play in the National Premier League West Playoffs, which also took place in Commerce City.
Laura Trujillo organized the GoFundMe for B08 Espinoza, the team her husband coaches. She said the money the team raises through the fundraiser, which has a $12,000 goal, will go toward hotel rooms for the team’s 18 players, including Trujillo’s son.
Players are required to book rooms through US Club Soccer’s official hotel partner, Tournament Housing Services. They cannot stay in cheaper accommodations like Airbnbs, Trujillo said, which parents of B08 Espinoza players originally considered to save money.
If the team doesn’t raise enough funds to cover the cost of the hotel, “We would just have to split it between all the parents,” Trujillo said. She added that many of the players come from low-income families that benefit from reduced soccer club membership fees.
“I know it’ll be really tough on some of them,” she said.
Trent Brown is a student at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. This summer, he’s covering agriculture and local government as a Wenatchee World intern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone