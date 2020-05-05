WENATCHEE — A burn pile got out of control Tuesday and scorched about an acre of grass and sage near the Appleyard.
The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Carlson Loop Road, west of the BNSF Railway Appleyard south of Wenatchee.
“Basically, we had a homeowner attempt to burn some vegetation and it escaped the burn pile,” said Chief Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1. He said the fire went up a slope before it was stopped by crews.
No property was damaged.
Brett reminded residents to burn with caution.
Burn piles aren’t allowed in urban growth areas, including the Carlson Loop Road area. In areas where burning is allowed, fires must be limited to 4-feet by 4-feet by 3-feet, he said. There must also be a fire break between the fire and nearby fuels.
“We’ve got a few weeks left of burning and we are drying out, and by June 1 we will likely be in tinder dry conditions in the valley,” Brett said.