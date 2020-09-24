WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will be holding a virtual talk on potential impacts to the state budget in 2021 from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oct. 8 talk will give state representatives an opportunity to talk about how the budget process will work next year and potential challenges ahead, according to a Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce news release. It will also give chamber members an opportunity to learn about potential impacts to businesses.
The event is set for 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and is free to chamber members. It is $10 for non-members. People can register at https://wwrld.us/3iWgvdL.