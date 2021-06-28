WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Hall is getting a makeover.
City council members broke ground on an extensive remodel last week. Mayor Frank Kuntz said the remodel will finish late next summer and will cost about $12 million.
The city hall building, previously known as the Federal Building, originally housed a number of federal departments, including Social Security, before being bought by LocalTel. The city purchased part of the building in May 2018 and moved in November of the same year. The city and LocalTel still have a 50/50 vote on the management of the building.
Kuntz said the city’s plan was always to remodel the building to better suit the city’s needs.
“That's the reason why we have chosen to consolidate our operations, to make it better for the public in terms of their interface with the city,” Kuntz said. “Now we’ll have a one-stop shop where you can come in and get your building permit, you can meet with our parks people and reserve a picnic shelter, you can pay your utility bill — all in one spot.”
He added that buying and remodeling the building was a “great move” financially. The city bought 40,000 square feet for $3.6 million. He said COVID slowed down the bidding process, but that once bidding opened up, bids were competitive.
Councilmember Keith Huffaker said he wishes the city had opted for a lower cost development.
“We hired a lot of professionals to try and guide us, and I think some of those professionals didn't keep our budget in mind,” he said.
He said designers for the remodel offered the city three options but couldn’t say initially how much any of the options would cost. Huffaker added it wasn’t until after everyone was on board with a specific option that a cost was provided — and it was over budget.
“If I was building a house, and my builder came to me and said, ‘This is what it's going to cost,’” Huffaker said. “I would have reduced what that building was going to look like, because that's what I could afford. I think it's wrong to use the public's money to fill gaps instead of finding ways to cut costs.”
City council meetings and other operations will continue in their current locations during the remodel. Following the remodel’s completion, city offices will be moved downstairs and the city will lease the top two floors. Kuntz said most of the construction will take place during the day, but there are a few things that will be done at night.