City Planning Manager Stephen Neuenschwander presented to the council options for revisions to the tax exemption chapter and provided additional direction to staff.
The first option presented included the possibility of retaining an eight-year exemption and adding a 20% affordable housing requirement and retaining a 12-year exemption and increasing the affordable housing requirement to 30%. The proposed affordability percentages are the same as those recently adopted by the city of East Wenatchee.
“Under this option, we could retain the existing boundary,” Neuenschwander said.
The second option discussed was to revise the target tax exemption boundary from the current boundary.
“This proposal would be to retain the eight-year exemption as is,” Neuenschwander said. "As discussed last month, the eight-year exemption is intended to incentivize multi-family development.”
Lastly, new tax exemption applications would not be authorized outside of the revised target area.
In the third option, council members looked back at the revised target tax exemption boundary, but within the target boundary, eight-year and 12-year exemptions would have affordable housing requirements which would follow the East Wenatchee model. New applications outside of the boundary would also be prohibited.
Council members came to the conclusion that they would like to see an ordinance consistent with option one from Neuenschwander, but with a 12-year exemption at 20% and an eight-year exemption at 5%, while retaining the existing boundary.
The ordinances will be reviewed at a public hearing once completed by Neuenschwander, which was estimated to be in a month.
The next Wenatchee City Council meeting will take place Sept. 28 at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall, 301 Yakima St. in Wenatchee.
