WENATCHEE — A lack of inventory. Few adequately charged scooters. Scooters that are available are left scattered about, seemingly at random. And, despite an age requirement, underage riders.
Months after the Wenatchee City Council approved a contract, these were just some of the concerns members had about Bird scooters in town.
"I think what we're seeing this year, in the last couple months you guys have been operating, is quite a bit different than what we saw last year," said Mayor Frank Kuntz at Thursday's city council meeting.
Max Pecina, northwest account manager for Bird scooters, told the board the company plans to ramp up the number of scooters available in town. Bird currently deploys 24 vehicles in the city, but plans to increase the fleet to around 48 to 60 scooters by the end of the month.
Pecina said the hope is to have "close to over a hundred" by the end of August, though "that just kind of depends on the manpower."
Council member Top Rojanasthien, the lone no vote against last year's contract with Bird, said the new scooters "are not of the same quality."
"I don't see why we weren't told we're getting a different product this year," Rojanasthien said.
Pecina said Bird "shifted" some of the vehicles last year to other markets, which means Wenatchee has different types of scooters. He said the scooters operating in Wenatchee still meet the company's safety standards, though he would see if Bird could operate a mixed fleet in town.
"We have a plan in place, and that's what we're working towards going forward," Pecina said.
While riders must be 18 years old to use the scooters, verified by uploading a copy of a driver's license, council member Keith Huffaker told Pecina during the meeting he "hasn't seen a great improvement" to prevent underage riders.
"I have seen a lot more scooters just not parked safely, they're laying on the ground," Huffaker said. "I'm having a real struggle with the concept of having the scooters in our town if they're going to be treated this way and not kept up on."
Pecina reiterated the age requirement to use the scooters and said Bird could "look into other alternatives as far as an additional verification step."
"That is a priority for us, to make sure that riders are at least 18 years old," Pecina said.
When the board approved a renewal contract with Bird this spring, Public Works Director Rob Jammerman told the board the city had more than 20,000 scooter rides and 53,000 miles traveled total for all 100 scooters in the first year.
"I'm really discouraged by the comments of the users and the difficulty that they have in finding scooters period," said council member Mark Kulaas. "Then finding a scooter that's not charged. And finding scooters that are left for at least, if not longer, in some really odd places. It's just such a difference from last year."
Pecina said Bird recently hired a new fleet manager in town to operate the scooters.
Bird's contract with the city can be terminated by either party for any reason, with 30 days' notice. The board plans to receive a follow-up report on the program at its Aug. 10 meeting.
As part of the agreement, the city of Wenatchee receives $.05 for every ride, which pencils out to roughly $1,000 the city received last year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone