WENATCHEE — A lack of inventory. Few adequately charged scooters. Scooters that are available are left scattered about, seemingly at random. And, despite an age requirement, underage riders.

Months after the Wenatchee City Council approved a contract, these were just some of the concerns members had about Bird scooters in town.

Frank Kuntz (copy)

Frank Kuntz

Wenatchee mayor
Top Ronjanasthien

Top Rojanasthien

Wenatchee City Council member
Keith Huffaker.JPG (copy) (copy)

Keith Huffaker

Wenatchee City Council member
Mark Kulaas.jpg

Mark Kulaas, Wenatchee city councilman


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?