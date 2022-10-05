221001-newslocal-marblesiding 01.jpg
Workers for Western Tile and Marble of Redmond reinstall marble tiles on the outside of Wenatchee City Hall — the old Federal Building — on Sept. 27. The building is nearing the end of its $12 million renovation.

WENATCHEE — A renovated Wenatchee City Hall is close to opening.

Crews have worked on the new City Hall building at 301 Yakima St. since last year.

221001-newslocal-marblesiding 02.jpg
The ground floor at city hall is looking more like a marble quarry as workers custom fit every tile that goes back up on the outside of the building.
221001-newslocal-marblesiding 03.jpg
Western Tile and Marble workers install tiles on the outside of Wenatchee City Hall on Sept. 27. The old city fire station's hose tower is seen reflected in the window. That building is for sale.