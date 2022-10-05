WENATCHEE — A renovated Wenatchee City Hall is close to opening.
Crews have worked on the new City Hall building at 301 Yakima St. since last year.
LocalTel Communications in 2017 bought the 104,000-square-foot building and then sold 46,636 square feet on the ground, second and third floors to the city for the construction of a new City Hall.
All city offices will be on the mezzanine floor, with the second and third floors empty, said Executive Services Director Laura Gloria. The city is looking to rent out those spaces.
Exterior marble siding was removed and replaced on the building, something Gloria said was anticipated.
“The city did however spend extra time confirming that the recommended plan to reinstall the marble met the necessary safety requirements, this coordination added extra time and cost to the overall schedule,” Gloria said in an email.
She added, “There are no safety concerns that we are aware of for either the reinstalled marble nor the existing (undisturbed) marble.”
Construction began in 2021 after a two-year design process. The building, which once housed federal agencies, including the U.S. Post Office and Social Security, is located across the street from the old City Hall building.
The new City Hall will feature a customer service lobby for Public Works, Community Development, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, which are currently located at the Public Service Center on McKittrick Street.
The space also includes a larger City Council chambers — about double the size of its former space — with better technology to allow for more attendees online and in person.
The city will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
During the transition, City Hall will be closed to the public Oct. 14 and the Public Service Center will be closed Oct. 28.
