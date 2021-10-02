Protesters march down Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee while protesting a new abortion law in Texas, on Saturday. Some protesters came from as far as Ellensburg to show support for women's reproductive rights. The rally drew about 200 people.
Katherine Marshall listens to speakers during a Women's March Rally in Wenatchee on Saturday. "Fighting for reproductive rights is probably the most important thing I can fight for in my life," she said.
Protesters march down Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee while protesting a new abortion law in Texas, on Saturday. Some protesters came from as far as Ellensburg to show support for women's reproductive rights. The rally drew about 200 people.
Katherine Marshall listens to speakers during a Women's March Rally in Wenatchee on Saturday. "Fighting for reproductive rights is probably the most important thing I can fight for in my life," she said.
WENATCHEE — A crowd of roughly 200 gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday before marching through Wenatchee to protest the recent Texas Abortion law while advocating for women's reproductive rights.
The new state law, which went into effect for Texans on Sept. 1, attempts to prevent abortions starting at six weeksof pregnancy. Advocacy group Confluence Indivisible organized Saturday’s event.
Protester Katherine Marshall, a Wenatchee resident pregnant with her third child, said she has experienced abortion and considers it to be an essential human right.
“I value human life more than anything, but I really, truly believe that a fetus is not a human life,” she said.
Wenatchee has very loud conservatives, she said. Turning out to show support, she added, “protects our humanity” and shows a part of the community which tends to be quieter.
The rally was fully underway just after 1 p.m., with speakers sharing poems, personal stories and support for women in the Wenatchee Valley.
Chloe Williams, a speaker at the event, gave a call to action, asking women to stand together in order to create a better future for all women.
“I fear that these laws are going to start being made in more places than just Texas,” said Williams during her speech. “Our sisters are in trouble and we must fight for them; they need us.”
Those in attendance cheered in support of Williams.
A group of about 10 counter-protesters carrying anti-abortion signs arrived part way through the rally. The reproductive rights ralliers then created a wall of people and signs, partially blocking the counter-protesters from view.
Protesters later marched up Chelan Avenue and then down North Mission Street. Shouts of “my body, my choice” could be heard from the crowd.
Kaylee Rill, an East Wenatchee resident who attended the rally, said women's reproductive rights are something people still need to fight for, especially in light of the new Texas law. People think women nowadays have rights to their body, but actually it is still an issue that must be fought for, she said.
Sophia Voorhis, a Wenatchee protester, said she is afraid those rights will be taken away from more women in the future.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.