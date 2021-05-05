WENATCHEE — Conventions are making a comeback.
The Washington State Republican Party has scheduled a two-day conference next week at the Wenatchee Convention Center, the first official convention — defined as anything that requires hotel rooms and meeting space for 50 or more — since the pandemic's appearance.
The 140 members of the group start arriving May 14 in time for an evening reception. Catering staff will provide hors d'oeuvres that evening and lunch the next day. Attendees are on their own for dinner and breakfast the next morning before breaking out for committee meetings throughout the facility.
Linda Herald, the Wenatchee Convention Center’s general manager and sales director, emailed the details of the upcoming group arrival to area businesses Tuesday, the first such notice sent in more than a year.
“You have no idea how good it feels to send this out. Happy days!” she wrote in the email blast.
The notices have long been part of the pre-pandemic routine, giving area business owners an opportunity to prepare for an uptick in business as conference attendees head to downtown shops and restaurants to explore during their breaks and downtime.
The facility hosted some one-night events (the Wenatchee Downtown Association banquet), a trade show (NCW Bridal Premiere) and small group meetings this spring, but next week’s group is the first of its kind to return, Herald said. The last one was the Washington Industrial Technical Educators Association’s annual conference, which ended March 16, 2020.
At the time, Herald had just returned from vacation.
“After that the phone started ringing and everyone was canceling. In a matter of about 6 to 7 weeks, we lost $1 million in revenue. And then it kept coming. We thought for a while it would come back for the fall,” she said.
She estimates total lost revenues from the pandemic shutdown at $2 million from March last year to March this year. The center is owned by the city of Wenatchee, with operations contracted to Coast Hotels. The city in February agreed to cover about $100,000 in utilities expenses incurred during the shutdown.
The center's 45 staff members were laid off through most of last year. Some are being brought back now, with the hope that more will be needed soon.
Herald said the phones started ringing in earnest in March this year, this time with people hoping to schedule events, but unsure of what was possible.
“We do talk to the health district quite a bit,” Herald said. “We get all the governor’s email announcements about what we can and can’t do.”
Current protocols allow 10 people to sit at one round table, with tables 6 feet apart. If it’s chairs only, they have to be at least 3 feet apart.
Between sessions, a fogger is brought in to spray down and sanitize the room. All buffet lines have sneeze guards and serving spoons and trays are swapped out every hour.
“We’re doing all those things. We have sanitizer all over the convention center. We provide masks if they need them,” she said.
Herald was able to start booking small meetings in March, based on the governor’s guidelines.
“We could have gatherings of less than 25 people,” she said. “The advantage is we have space enough to spread out and social distance. People don’t have to be crammed in one meeting room.”
The 50,000-square-foot convention center includes a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, a 7,500 square-foot exhibition hall, 14 meeting rooms ranging from 500 square feet to 2,000 square feet, and full catering capabilities.
A remodel several years ago added audio/visual equipment that connects meeting spaces virtually, which is now in demand.
“We have a camera that has facial recognition, so it can follow a speaker around the room and can project that to other meeting rooms. That allows people to spread out and still see the keynote speaker,” she said.
They also added a multi-camera system about six months ago that can be set up in a meeting room and streamed to another room. It will show one or two people who are speaking, splitting the image on the projector screen, and can also show participants attending remotely.
Herald, who consults regularly with others in the convention industry, said everyone is seeing similar trends, a drop in group numbers for now, and hope for a return to previous levels by 2024.
Wenatchee has some things working in its favor. Historically, about 60% of groups booking convention packages are repeat customers, so the likelihood of them returning is good.
“Wenatchee is a destination,” she said. “A lot of things attract them here. They like the facility. They like the small town atmosphere and the friendliness of the people, the recreational opportunities and entertainment after hours. They get a better chance to network and hang together. When there’s networking going on, it’s a successful conference.”
That hasn't changed. The phone continues to ring.
The Washington State Firefighters’ Association, one of those repeat customers, has booked a group for 200 expected to arrive later in May.