WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is projecting a $1.5 million shortfall in sales tax revenue for this year, according to Mayor Frank Kuntz.
Kuntz said the March sales tax was down 22% from the previous year and the April sales tax was down 24%. However, the city broke even in May.
The city doesn’t see sales taxes until about two months later anyway, Kuntz said, and this year the state extended payment deadlines because of COVID-19.
“Then in May a whole bunch of sales tax came in,” he said. “A lot of that was from transactions that took place in February. ... What you can’t tell is, are we really 22% and 24% down or are we break even?”
He said the city’s finance director expects to be down 15%, which would amount to $1.5 million. Hotel/motel and fuel taxes are also down, so the city could face about $2 million total in lost tax revenue, he said.
But with about $5 million in reserves and $1.5 million in the rainy day fund, the city should be able to make it through the year, Kuntz said.
“This is going to be a slower recovery than some think,” he said. “I hear speculation that it may be a year or so before we’re back to whatever normal is.”