WENATCHEE — City noise restrictions will continue to apply to churches, at least for now.
The City Council on Thursday considered an exemption for public events held by religious organizations but decided to not take action.
Current rules apply to neighborhood centers, auditoriums, places of public assembly and places of public worship in residential zones. They set standards for building height, design, setbacks, signs and off-street parking, and also prohibit outdoor sound amplification.
Those restrictions will now expire Aug. 28. Councilmembers said they'd like more time to consider different perspectives and to see if an ordinance with more specifics could be produced.
There’s no set date for when the matter would again come before the council.
Thursday’s decision came after the council voted in January to renew noise restrictions for another six months, starting at the end of February. The council could have made an exception at the time for places of worship but voted against it.
Ten people addressed the council in January, with half supporting an exception and half opposing it. A major complaint dealt with Grace City Church’s 2017 outdoor Easter celebration in Sunnyslope, which nearby residents said was too loud and violated their right to privacy.
Grace City is buildinging a new campus on that property to include a chapel, event center and courtyard. According to the church website, the first phase is expected to cost $11.5 million.
