WENATCHEE — City officials say the remodeling of city hall is making good progress despite some recently discovered issues with the building.
The Wenatchee City Council approved a $134,000 deduction from the project’s contingency fund Thursday night to cover the issues, which include unstable soils, a damaged street lighting conduit and unforeseen electrical and technological modifications.
“As you can imagine, in a building with this age and this history, there are a few unforeseen conditions which have caused us some additional expense,” said city facilities manager Elisa Schafer.
The building was originally owned by the federal government, which is exempt from state and local building codes. Schafer said about 70% of the issues prompting the contingency funds can be traced back to this.
She added that the amount of contingency funds being used is in line with the city expected and that a total of $1 million in contingency funds was set aside for the project. She added that work on parking and curb extension work should be finishing up next week, allowing streets to reopen.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said the project has gone according to plan in terms of budget, but is progressing slightly slower than expected due to things like supply delays with windows.
The remodel is project to finish late next summer and cost about $12 million.
