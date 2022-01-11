WENATCHEE — Skis, snowshoes and friendly neighbors all helped some Confluence Health doctors get to work and continue treating patients when an historic amount of snow hit North Central Washington.
“I debated just trying to just kind of push through the snow,” said Dr. Geoff Barry, a Confluence Health hospitalist. “And I thought, oh my gosh, I’m just gonna get this car stuck.”
Barry needed to get to work one way or another from his home up in Sunnyslope where he got about 30 inches of snow, he said.
Eventually, he hatched a plan to snowshoe a mile and a half down to Highway 2/97 and then hitchhike his way to the hospital.
About 90 seconds into his journey, Krista Gallentine, a neighbor and Confluence nurse, offered to drive him down to the hospital with her truck.
As a hospitalist, Barry works with critically ill patients in the intensive care unit, but the whole 15-person team takes care of all 125 patients at the hospital on Thursday. He also is there to assist in the event other medical teams end up too busy and can’t handle an influx of patients.
“(The team) knows that if they don’t do it, I mean, who knows how it’s gonna get done?” Barry said. “There’s a mechanism for one person, for example, if you have a fever of 102, you cannot come in and take care of sick patient. So we have a backup. There’s one person on backup to fill that slot, but if three people were to call in and not make it on the same day, that is unprecedented. That’s never happened before. People come to work.”
Nobody on the team missed work that day, according to Barry. Others weren’t lucky enough to get a lift.
Dr. Cate Straub, the general and trauma surgeon on call that day, started snowshoeing at 6 a.m. to get to work from her home in the Saddle Rock area.
“I walk to work almost every day,” Straub said. “It’s normally a 14-minute walk. It was almost an hour.”
But when she reached Crawford Street and explained her predicament to the people shoveling snow out of their driveways, they began cheering her on, according to Straub.
“It was really awesome to have sort of the neighbors sort of coming out of the woodwork to kind of support me and thanked me for doing a good job and everything,” she said. “One of the things I just loved about it was just that neighborly spirit that we don’t always get like when we’re all sharing in a single experience like that.”
Dr. Rita Hsu, who works in the OB-GYN department at Confluence Health, pulled out some old scale skis from her basement to get to work from her home in the Saddle Rock area. Hsu said she saw a couple feet of snow.
Hsu was the “safety net” that day in the event there was an emergency.
“We got to get there because we have work to do and patients to take care of,” she said. “And so we just got to get there.”
Hsu said that even among her coworkers, the trip she took was the least impressive. Her coworker, Dr. Bonnie Cho, who was the main doctor on call that day, lives on Stemilt Hill and needed to shovel the driveway starting around 5 a.m. Thursday.
In the end, it was a quiet day at work once she did get to Central Washington Hospital. It wouldn’t be until much later that someone came into the hospital in labor.
“It was almost like our babies and their mommies looked outside and said, ‘No way I’m going to try to get to the hospital right now,’” she said. “But nobody actually started to trickle in until about 2 in the afternoon after our public works people had managed to clear some of the arterial (roads). So we’re very thankful for that.”
Hsu said that the first baby to be born that day was around 11 p.m. “So that really was a lucky thing,” she said.