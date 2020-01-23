WENATCHEE — Hale Park’s off-leash dog park will be closed Monday through Friday next week for fence maintenance and repairs.
The park is at 720 S. Worthen St., near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
