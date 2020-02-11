WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford will discuss the “State of the Region” Feb. 20 at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The event will start at 7:30 a.m. at 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 101, and should last an hour.
Kuntz and Crawford will discuss:
- Why they decided to run for mayor
- What their focus is for the future of the cities
- How they see the cities collaborating in the future
- What challenges the cities face
- How the business community can help ensure the cities improve and thrive in areas such as housing, public safety and transportation
Tickets are $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non-members, and light breakfast and coffee will be served. To register, visit wwrld.us/38dJ3Kc.