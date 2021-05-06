WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market and Pybus Artisan Market will return for the 2021 season at Pybus Public Market on Saturday.
Visitors can check out the markets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 30, according to a Pybus Public Market press release. About 15-20 vendors will be at the Farmers Market on opening day, with 20 vendors set to sell their wares at the Artisan Market.
The outdoor markets will set up in the Pybus plaza and west parking lot. Vendors will sell a variety of products that include produce, coffee, baked goods, handmade jewelry, pottery and chocolate.
Those visiting the market should expect the usual COVID-19 safety precautions, such as social distancing, limited space capacity in market areas and face masks, according to the release.