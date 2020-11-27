WENATCHEE — The Sage Hills trail system will close Tuesday to protect winter habitat for wildlife.
The area will reopen April 1, according to a Chelan County PUD news release. The 960-acre area closes every year to protect mule deer. The PUD operates the wildlife preserve as part of its federal license for Rock Island Dam.
The Horse Lake Preserve trail system also closes over the winter to create habitat for wildlife and to protect Horse Lake Road, according to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust website.
Areas that remain open for year-round recreation include:
- Saddle Rock Natural Area
- Jacobson Preserve
- Castle Rock
- Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail