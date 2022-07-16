WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Grocery Outlet’s new owners are planning a major reset of the store to highlight the change in management.
Kevin and Tonya Richmond officially took over the business at 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave. on Jan. 6, Kevin Richmond said. They owned the Grocery Outlet in Sunnyside, but sold the store and moved to Wenatchee. The Richmonds' son will soon be entering high school and they wanted to find a permanent location, where they could retire someday.
“The lifestyle and the things you can do in this area as far as Leavenworth and Lake Chelan and the river and all of that,” Kevin Richmond said. “We just couldn’t think of a more perfect place to spend the last few years of work.”
The Richmonds purchased the Grocery Outlet in Sunnyside in 2019, Kevin Richmond said. Before that they worked for the Safeway and Albertson companies for about 30 years, since he was 16 years old, in Portland, Oregon.
“We fell in love with the autonomy that owning your own store gives you,” he said.
East Wenatchee also has a Grocery Outlet store, but it is separate and under different ownership.
The Richmonds are passionate about Grocery Outlet because of how focused on the community the company is, Richmond said.
Since taking over, they have instituted some changes to the layout of the store, added a beer cooler and are looking at the frozen food section, he said. The store already has wide aisles that allow for easy movement. It just needed a few cosmetic changes to start.
“It’s a great location, right on Wenatchee Avenue, everyone drives through town and sees you,” Richmond said.
The Grocery Outlet building is about 36,000 square feet in size, according to Chelan County documents.
To become Grocery Outlet owners, the Richmonds went through a training process and then bid for the location in Sunnyside, he said. The corporation leases the property, where the store is located. But the Richmonds own all of the store’s hard assets — from the grocery carts to the freezers. They then share the profits with the corporation.
“There’s a significant investment for sure,” Richmond said.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone