WENATCHEE — Gym owner Blair McHaney is asking for more compassion toward employees tasked with enforcing COVID-19 mask requirements after a confrontation between a customer and one of his employees Monday.
McHaney, Worx of Wenatchee Valley CEO, said businesses have had to fight for the past year and a half to stay in business, and these incidents only make employees' and business owners' jobs more challenging.
“You should be saying ‘what are these people doing to maintain their businesses? What decisions have they had to make after going through hell the last year and a half? How can I help?’” McHaney said. “Instead, this person came in with ‘how can I be a pain in the ass?’”
Monday’s incident prompted McHaney to upload a Facebook video that encourages more compliance with the regulations. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the video had been shared over 50 times.
Under an Aug. 18 mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee, masks are required at all indoor facilities in the state regardless of vaccination status.
McHaney has worked to keep gyms in the state open during the pandemic. After Inslee included gyms on a list of businesses ordered closed last November, McHaney led a coalition of 740 Washington gyms to develop COVID-19 safety protocols which would allow them to reopen.
Signs hang in McHaney’s facilities informing members of the policy and employees are instructed to remind members of the requirement.
“We had pre-communicated very well that we were going to require masks, when the mask mandate came out, at all times in the gym except when you’re showering,” McHaney said.
A member entered McHaney’s Wenatchee facility, 12 N Worthen St., Monday afternoon without a mask. McHaney said employees did as they were trained and asked the member to mask up. The member refused and began their workout.
Several other employees and a fellow gym member requested the individual wear a mask, but they continued their workout while also refusing to wear a mask.
“Everybody tried to de-escalate her, but she was looking for a fight,” McHaney said. “It’s frustrating.”
The refusal continued to escalate to the point that the gym’s general manager called the police. McHaney credited the Wenatchee Police Department with how they handled the incident and said they were “awesome.”
The member was not arrested or cited and McHaney said Worx wrote them a check for a full refund. Employees also marked her account to note she is now banned from the facility.
Other members who do not want to wear a mask while they workout have the option to either suspend or cancel their membership, McHaney said.
Though other members have expressed annoyance with mask requirements, McHaney said this is only the second time a member has flatly refused to wear a mask, and the first since the new mandate was implemented.
“Nobody likes the mask mandate. Nobody wants to wear a mask, especially when working out. I sure don’t,” McHaney said. “People are generally not combative, certainly not in our clubs.”
After so much turmoil the past 17 months, with gyms at times forced to close completely or at 10% occupancy, McHaney said customers should respect the business owner’s requests.
“The business should not have to go out and beg people to be decent when they come in,” McHaney said. “These are private businesses. Private businesses that get to make their own call as to how they want to run their business.”
McHaney said mask protests should be directed toward the government agencies that have the power to change regulations, not towards private companies that are still financially struggling.
“To have a lack of empathy, not just us, but even the restaurants and bars and bowling alleys and movie theaters,” McHanely said. “To not have a level of empathy for what those people go through and what their front lines go through every day to try and make a great experience for people, I just think is unconscionable. Like, what is your point in that?”