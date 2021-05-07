WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School students interested in getting a COVID-19 shot will have a chance Saturday, May 15, at the school’s cafeteria.
Students age 16 to 18 are invited to make an appointment for a Pfizer dose that will be administered from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Columbia Valley Community Health staff.
The vaccine event is a partnership between CVCH and the school district, designed to give students the opportunity to receive vaccinations in an easy to access, familiar place, according to a press release.
Parents must be present when the shots are administered.
“By providing families with access to free vaccines for their eligible students, we are working toward building an even safer learning environment and community,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for children age 16 to 18. If the vaccine is cleared by federal officials to be administered to children age 12 and older, which is anticipated as soon as early next week, event planners are prepared to accept appointments for those students as well.
To make an appointment, call CVCH at (509) 662-6000.
CVCH is planning to offer future clinics for students as well.