Wenatchee High School graduation | Meet the valedictorians

WENATCHEE — The 2023 graduating class of Wenatchee High School is full of high achievers, topped by 16 students who will walk across the commencement stage Friday with a perfect GPA.
Graduating with 4.0 GPAs are Ana Jarecki, Abigail Roche, Ella Gebers, Courtney Dodge, Gabe Hunsaker, David Guzman Valente, Miranda Nayak, Karalyn Norland, Iona Canlis, Aryan Verma, Edith Chamberlain, Emery Hughes, Ilsa Groff, Charles Jorgensen, Macy Fowler and Gage Turner.
Ahead of graduation, The Wenatchee World posed questions to valedictorians about school and upcoming plans. The World received responses from 15 of the 16 valedictorians. Their answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Click through to read their answers.
Ana Jarecki
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Ana Jarecki: The University of Washington to study chemical engineering.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Jarecki: My favorite memory from high school was being able to help put on the Lip Dub just last week and experience the vibrant school culture.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Jarecki: My biggest challenge throughout high school has been staying motivated to complete assignments and stay on top of work especially with classes that did not particularly interest me.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Jarecki: Be able to lean on people that will encourage you to keep going (Courtney Dodge).
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Jarecki: I would say to not allow your GPA to dictate your high school experience. A 4.0 is not worth the heartache and stress as long as you are doing your best you are doing good enough.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Jarecki: I would like to thank Mr. Whited for the strong curve on our Calc 3 final, Quizlet (before you had to pay), and every teacher who ever gave me an A.
Abigail Roche
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Abigail Roche: George Fox University to study finance, and be a member of their swim team.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Roche: My favorite memory from high school was making it to state with the Wenatchee High School Girls Swim and Dive team for the first time my senior year. It was such a fun experience; and it was super special to be a part of the first team to make it to state since we lost our coach, Coach Elwyn, my freshman year.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Roche: My biggest challenge during school would probably be managing my schedule. During freshman year I tried to be involved in everything, and it was hard to balance doing everything. I am grateful that COVID forced me to slow down, and as we returned to normal I was able to better decide which activities I wanted to be a part of.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Roche: To get a 4.0, you have to want to learn. It not only takes showing up to class everyday, but coming with an attitude of everyday being a day you can learn something from. Come with a sharp pencil, take the notes, and do the homework. A 4.0 isn't about the grade, it's about the attitude towards learning.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Roche: I want younger students to know how precious these high school years are. Enjoy every moment, it goes by fast and you don't realize how much you will miss it until it is almost over.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Roche: I want to thank my family, friends, teachers, coaches, and everyone who has invested in me during my high school career.
Ella Gebers
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Ella Gebers: The University of Washington to study engineering.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Gebers: I was part of the Technology Student Association, and the state conferences were always so fun!
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Gebers: My biggest challenge was being in Running Start and staying involved at the high school. I also participated in activities outside of school, which I really enjoyed, but sometimes it was a lot to juggle at once.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Gebers: To get a 4.0 you definitely need to ask for help when you need it. There are so many resources like your teachers, classmates, or tutoring. Also, always try to turn in your work on time so it doesn’t pile up.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Gebers: Give yourself opportunities to do more than just schoolwork. Everybody needs an outlet for their stress and a place to have fun. Be with people you love and take part in activities you enjoy.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Gebers: I would like to thank my family for all the fun adventures, my dance family for making me laugh every week, Michelle Williams and Beth Jensen for inspiring me throughout my years of playing cello, and Mr. Merrill and Brigitte Wiegand for giving me so many opportunities to pursue STEM.
Courtney Dodge
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Courtney Dodge: Dartmouth College to study history.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Dodge: My favorite memories from school are attending all of the school dances post covid. I loved helping to put them on, and then being surrounded by wonderful people having a great time.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Dodge: My biggest challenge during school was motivation and being able to balance my work, social life, and grades. Anastasia Jarecki helped me get through high school because she motivated me with her excellent work ethic to not procrastinate.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Dodge: Honestly, don’t worry about getting a 4.0, it will just leave you incredibly stressed out to perform to perfection. Just try your best and find joy in learning.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Dodge: The advice I have for younger students is to not take life too seriously. Try your best, but don’t put others down in order for you to succeed. Everyone is going through something and trying their best.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Dodge: I’d like to thank Quizlet, Mathway, and SparkNotes. They got me through some tough times.
Gabe Hunsaker
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Gabe Hunsaker: I am serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beginning this August. I have been assigned to go to Arequipa Peru. After returning from my mission, I will attend Brigham Young University in the fall of 2025.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Hunsaker: My favorite memory from this year was getting to participate in the district swim meet and solo ensemble competition for orchestra in the same week. Getting to spend quality bonding time with both groups and celebrate our successes was a moment I will likely never forget.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Hunsaker: For me, the biggest challenge I faced was finding a healthy balance between schoolwork and extracurriculars.
I found that to stay productive I needed to have an outlet as well as a goal to move towards. In my years in high school, this came through music and sports. However, finding time to do all of this as well as keeping up my grades felt very taxing at times.
There were many times when swim meets, orchestra concerts, and major tests all fell on the same week. It was only with the support of my family, instructors, and coaches that I was able to buckle down and take life one step at a time.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Hunsaker: I would say to anyone who has a desire to maintain a 4.0 that they shouldn’t limit their potential. Anyone who truly wants to achieve academic success can do so with enough grit and determination.
For me personally, the belief that I could achieve this goal gave me the drive to persevere and grow as well as the tools to achieve it. Additionally, they should keep their eyes on the prize. A sharp focus on what comes next can keep your mind organized and motivation up.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Hunsaker: Don’t take any moment for granted. Hard times never last, so always be looking for a lesson to learn. I wish that I could have seen the worth in the tough times when I had to struggle to keep going. It is not until now that I can reminisce about those endeavors and see their worth.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Hunsaker: I know that none of this would have been possible without my amazing parents. They are the inspiration for all that I do. Additionally, I need to make sure that my close friends, teachers, and other role models know how much their support has helped me through my high school years.
David Guzman Valente
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
David Guzman Valente: The University of Washington to study computer science.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Guzman Valente: It’s hard to choose a single moment so I’d have to say just playing soccer during my sophomore year. After COVID during my freshman year, our league was cut short and even though sophomore year was an unofficial season it was a very enjoyable experience after the previous year.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Guzman Valente: My biggest challenge during school was balancing my free time and studying. It’s hard to realize when you have to just take a breather and step away from what you’re doing. Sometimes distracting or clearing your head from it helps you even more than cramming in hours of studying.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Guzman Valente: Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Without the teachers and peers that I had to help me when I was confused or stuck, I wouldn’t have been able to maintain a 4.0.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Guzman Valente: Make sure to find things that you enjoy whatever they may be. They help create balance in your life when you need a break from school or any stresses that come your way throughout the school year.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Guzman Valente: I’d like to thank my parents, Oscar and Rocio Guzman, for always pushing me to do my best in whatever I do, they’re support has made me a better person all around. I’d also like to thank my friends for making sure that I take breaks from studying 24/7 and for being there when I needed it.
Miranda Nayak
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Miranda Nayak: The University of Washington’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering to study computer science.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Nayak: My favorite memories from school center around my extracurriculars. I’ve been involved in robotics since middle school. Robotics gave me the opportunity to meet so many people who are still my close friends today and taught me so many life lessons. I loved being able to found and be Co-President of WHS’s Equity Club. I’ve had so much fun connecting with people in our school and in the community while working to create an inclusive environment. I got to compete at Technology Student Association (TSA) Nationals last summer which was super fun. I have had such amazing experiences in TSA, whether working on film projects with friends or getting mentorship from local filmmakers. Being able to run the Creative Writing club this year was awesome — I’m so proud of the literary magazine that we produced and published. I loved traveling to Scotland with Chamber Orchestra this year. I adore my cello buddies and the rest of my fellow chamber players. During the pandemic, I got the chance to work with Dr. Mabel Bodell and Confluence Health to create informational videos about COVID-19 in Spanish. Being able to see those videos shared around the state was an inspiring experience.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Nayak: I think my biggest challenge was being online for a large portion of high school. Being able to connect and participate in activities and clubs was so limited during the pandemic.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Nayak: My advice to earn a 4.0 is to stay on top of your work. Learn how to manage your time and give every test and assignment your best effort. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or approach your teachers about your grades — they’re usually happy to help you figure how to succeed in their class.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Nayak: My advice for younger students is to get involved! Stay on top of school but also volunteer and join clubs and sports. Choose activities that seem exciting to you. Explore your interests, but also expand your horizons. There are so many cool opportunities at WHS and in Wenatchee — all you have to do is look for them.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Nayak: I want to thank my parents and family for always supporting me and helping me succeed. I’m super grateful for their encouragement and all of the advice they’ve given me over the years. I also want to thank Mr. Merrill, Ms. Brigitte, Mrs. Symonds, Beth Jensen, and Michelle Williams for being such amazing teachers, coaches, and supporters. I’m so glad I had them as mentors.
Karalyn Norland
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Karalyn Norland: Boise State University to study international relations.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Norland: My favorite memory from school was definitely directing and executing the 2023 WHS Lip Dub video that included the entire school.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Norland: My biggest challenge during school was getting injured repeatedly in sports and dealing with the frustration of recovery.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Norland: Be curious about everything you are learning.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Norland: Learn people’s names and give yourself grace.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Norland: I would love to thank my parents for being great role models. They have taught me so much and helped me understand the importance of a good life balance between my studies and extracurricular activities.
Iona Canlis
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Iona Canlis: Westmont College in Santa Barbara to study either religious studies or psychology.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Canlis: I love the school dances. The energy and joy is so palpable. It is such a unique and fun way to connect with people and get energy out!
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Canlis: I joined Wenatchee High School as. junior, so it sometimes felt difficult to get to know people.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Canlis: I would say start assignments early. Don't leave things until the last minute. Also, try to enjoy something about every class. You have to be there, so why not enjoy it? However, if trying to get a 4.0 is causing too much stress, causing you to miss out on your high school experience, or any other costly reason, it is not worth it! You need to be able to balance work and fun.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Canlis: Invest in the things during high school that will last.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Canlis: My family for loving and supporting me all throughout my school experience! To this day, my favorite people to hang out with are my siblings!
Aryan Verma
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Aryan Verma: The University of Washington Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering to study computer science.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Verma: The Introduction to Literature course I took last quarter. Running start was great overall, but everything I learned in that class clicked. That class also gave me great life advice that shaped me into who I am today. Shoutout to Professor Sheffield for making it an incredibly impactful course!
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Verma: Asynchronous courses were challenging when I first had them because it's a very different style of learning, which took some time to adapt.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Verma: Don't be afraid to ask questions. Asking a teacher is even better since they can clarify what they expect you to accomplish.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Verma: Be aware of the resources offered in school since they can help send you in the right direction. I've been surprised by the things offered at the high school that helped me do well in classes.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Verma: I want to thank my sister since I would not have been able to achieve this honor without being inspired by her! I want to thank my nana for setting the standard for academic achievement and my dada since he had the grit to do anything. I also would like to thank my mom and dad for encouraging and supporting me every step of the way.
Edith Chamberlain
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Edith Chamberlain: Stanford University to study wildlife biology or something with a similar focus on animals.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Chamberlain: My favorite memory from school is getting to experience the high school environment in two different states, Minnesota and Washington. I now have great friends from both places, and my move has provided me with a unique opportunity for growth.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Chamberlain: My biggest challenge was probably trying to find motivation to do my homework during this second semester of senior year, since my drive to succeed has started to dim after twelve years of public school. Dealing with this apathy and learning to move past it has been difficult, but necessary.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Chamberlain: I would say that getting a 4.0 of course takes hard work and dedication, but I also think that choosing the right classes is important. Taking classes that interest you and/or are taught by a good teacher makes getting good grades easier.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Chamberlain: Younger students need to resist the urge to fall off on their schoolwork, which I know is very difficult, but is necessary for achieving a 4.0. Some procrastination is fine, but it's good to learn to manage time when you're a freshman. This will set you up for having a solid path forward in your life.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Chamberlain: I'd like to thank all of my teachers I've had over the years, because they've encouraged me to become who I am today. I also want to thank my parents, because they have always supported my interests.
Emery Hughes
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Emery Hughes: The University of Utah to study mechanical engineering.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Hughes: My favorite memory from school would be learning first aid in Mr. Howe's class.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Hughes: My biggest challenge during school would be the social aspect. I’m very introverted and the high school is not the best environment for introverts to be completely comfortable, but with good friends you can make it work.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Hughes: To get a 4.0 you have to stay caught up with the work and make sure the teacher knows you. Interact with them a couple times and there more helpful and more willing to spend time with you as well as being a bit more lenient.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Hughes: For younger students, do what you want. Don’t worry about others so much, at the end of the day it’s yourself you have to live with.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Hughes: I’d like to thank my sister Nyah. Years of proof reading all my essays, you helped turn my ramblings into writing. Also Angela Baker, thank you for all you help, you were awesome.
Ilsa Groff
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Isla Groff: I'm studying Math and Computer Science and the Courant Institute for Mathematical Studies at NYU in New York City. I'm also excited to engage with NYU's music and theatre community!
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Groff: I have been really involved with the music program throughout high school, and the group I have invested in the most is the girls’ quartet, the HyTones. Covid hit the group really hard during my sophomore year, my first year with the group, and ever since I have worked to rebuild the HyTones’ purpose and morale, and push the group to its full potential. This year, the HyTones won first place in their category at State for the first time ever, and I couldn’t be more proud.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Groff: My biggest challenge has been figuring out what I’m working towards and how to get there. I went into high school doing what was comfortable and what I already knew, and since I had to figure out what I really wanted out high school and beyond.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Groff: Getting a 4.0 is difficult; you have to constantly work and study hard and constantly stay on top of your classwork. My main advice would be to always ask for help when you need it--teachers are usually more than willing to work with you on difficult concepts, give you advice, and even give you some grace with deadlines and such if you are going through a difficult time.
However, I would also say don’t be afraid to challenge yourself, even if it means giving up that perfect number (it’s little more than that). A perfect GPA is great, but what is far more important is getting everything you can out of school.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Groff: Think through what you want out of high school before you start. Anything is possible--you can do whatever you set your mind to. If you’re just along for the ride, that’s fine too. What you don’t want to do is nothing; even if your goal is just to find a good group of friends that’s right for you, everything takes some doing. Don’t be afraid to fail, make mistakes, or change your mind. Just remember that you can change things, and you can take control of your life.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Groff: Mrs. McCormick (MC), for believing and investing my peers and me, for and constantly supporting my creative endeavors.
Charles Jorgensen
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Charles Jorgensen: I will attend the United States Military Academy at West Point and I plan to major in kinesiology.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Jorgensen: My favorite memories during high school were on the football field. I learned a lot about teamwork from our coaches and made my best friendships through Panther Football.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Jorgensen: Remote learning during my freshman year was very difficult for me. I enjoy the personal interactions with my teachers and other students which didn't really exist in that environment.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Jorgensen: I set a few goals for myself when I started high school and one of them was to graduate with a 4.0. I kept that goal in focus and worked toward achieving it one semester at a time.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Jorgensen: Academics are obviously important and a tangible aspect of your high school experience. But, I really enjoyed participating in activities outside of the classroom. So, try different sports and clubs because at a minimum, you will meet new people and build friendships.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Jorgensen: Probably my brothers, Robey and Jack, who are both WHS graduates. They set a great example for me to follow as a student, teammate and friend.
Gage Turner
Wenatchee World: What are your plans after high school?
Gage Turner: I plan to study electrical engineering at Boise State University.
WW: What’s your favorite memory from school?
Turner: We had an overnight golf trip to Spokane this year and it was fun hanging out with my friends.
WW: What was your biggest challenge during school?
Turner: My biggest challenge in school was finding all the time to study along with all of my other activities.
WW: What’s the secret to a 4.0 GPA?
Turner: Pay attention in class, do all the notes, and don’t skip out on homework. If you do that, it goes a long way.
WW: Is there any advice you have for younger students?
Turner: Try to have as much fun as you can. Even if you’re super serious about school, you should try to enjoy your last years as a kid.
WW: Anyone you’d like to thank?
Turner: I’d like to thank my parents for pushing me to be a good student and strive to be the best I can be. I wouldn’t be here without them.