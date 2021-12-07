WENATCHEE — Quilts, cinnamon rolls, wooden toy helicopters and more were available for those shopping for Christmas gifts or just enjoying the region's local artisans at this year's annual Holiday Craft Bazaar, sponsored by the Wenatchee High School Band Boosters.
Saturday morning, more than 1,000 people were in attendance at the Wenatchee High School Commons to look around at the 114 booths available there.
"It is our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Karen Kjobech, Wenatchee resident and mother to a Wenatchee High School senior and drum major. "We use that money to do all sorts of things to support the competition season for the marching band, although it does go to other band programs like the jazz band."
The bazaar, which dates back to 2005, is sponsored by the Wenatchee High School Band Boosters, a group of parents fundraising for the school's Golden Apple Marching Band.
The bazaar boasted a variety of arts and crafts: masks, beanies, scarfs, knitted stuffed animals, locally sourced produce like honey and jam and many other holiday-themed knickknacks.
People could also participate in a number of raffles to win items that included theater tickets, restaurant gift cards, a bird feeder and a free trip to the dentist.
The bazaar raised between $9,000 and $10,000 in 2019, said Kjobech. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, she said.
Coming back after a year's hiatus, the event had some COVID-19 restrictions which included masking and a 1,000-person limit, Kjobech said.
At around 11 a.m., the event was at its capacity, according to one count from a volunteer.
Cashmere residents Jenny and Jeff Pulver said they had come to the bazaar to do some Christmas shopping and had purchased some homemade rub for meat and some treats for their granddogs.
The couple had also snagged a decoration — a small, black tree made of wires and other refurbished items. Jenny Pulver said it would probably fit in one of their bedrooms or their hallway.
"It's beautiful," she said. "Just so many talents, and I don't have very many of those talents. So I'm really impressed and envious of those people that do those great things. It's just great coming out of the pandemic. It's nice to see everybody out and about."
One of the local artisans at Saturday's event was John Zucker, a retired Entiat resident who builds and carves intricate wooden toys and other wooden crafts.
"I had a good shop teacher in high school 60 years ago," Zucker said. One toy he had carved, a logging truck, took him about 200 hours to make, he said.
Zucker said that the work he does is his passion. He keeps track of what he sells, so he knows to make more of what people seem to enjoy.
Kimberly Clark, a Cashmere resident who makes handmade pottery for decoration or for normal use, was a first-time seller at the bazaar.
"Everybody is supportive," Clark said. "It's a supportive group of people, and I think it's amazing."