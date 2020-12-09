WENATCHEE — A singlewide trailer went up in flames Wednesday morning on the 200 block of Antles Avenue. The fire did not injure any residents.
The fire was first reported at 6:36 a.m., said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar. She said a caller told RiverCom Dispatch that the trailer was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters from Douglas and Chelan county closed off Antles Avenue after arriving on scene, she said. Crews had put out the fire and began wrap-up work by 7:38 a.m. The owner of the trailer told firefighters that no one was inside during the fire.
Wenatchee Public Works was contacted to help sand and de-ice the area, she said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.