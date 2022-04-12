WENATCHEE — City crews Tuesday morning removed a homeless camp in South Wenatchee where about a half-dozen people lived.
The encampment was near the George Sellar Bridge next to South Columbia Street from a state Department of Transportation lot previously occupied by a homeless camp of 40 or more people.
Removal was prompted April 1 by a nearby business owner who complained that he couldn’t access his business because it was blocked by debris associated with the camp, said Wenatchee Police Cpl. Mark Ward.
About six tents sat in a row along a strip of dirt between South Columbia Street and a fence line. That area is city right-of-way where camping is not permitted, Ward said.
Ward estimated about six to eight people lived at the encampment, though its population likely fluctuated. He said the residents were notified of the pending cleanup during the last week.
Most residents took some personal belongings with them, but the majority of items were left behind, Ward said. City crews removed roughly 50 yards of debris and towed a vehicle from the area.
He said there were no conflicts at the site Tuesday and that all but two residents of the camp area were previously informed of the cleanup.
