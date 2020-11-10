WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is asking for donations to help cover costs of an expansion of its clinic projected to be completed in mid-February.
The new 4,500 square foot space will feature a clinic with two examination rooms, four surgery tables, an X-ray machine, a lab area, an intense care unit (ICU) and three recovery suites, according to a Humane Society news release Tuesday. The current clinic, which started in 2016, is 320 square feet.
The Humane Society started repurposing its old Club Pet building last July, according to the release. The current 320 square foot clinic employs six staffers and two veterinarians.
That many employees cannot fit into the clinic on any given day, said Humane Society executive director Dawn Davies. The new clinic is 55% completed.
As funding comes in, the Humane Society can purchase needed equipment and even a reception desk, she said. “We have been planning this for quite a long time.”
The Human Society’s Board has put together $950,000 out of $1.2 million in costs for the repurposing, according to the release. The $250,000 will be used to buy equipment such as surgery tables and lamps, lobby furnishings and recovery kennels.
The new space will also include kennels, a training arena and a room to help treat and train dogs, according to the release.
To donate, go to wenatcheehumane.org/clinic.