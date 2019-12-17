WENATCHEE — About 125 people gathered at Memorial Park Tuesday evening for an "Impeach and Remove" rally.
Chanting, waving signs and carrying American flags, the crowd cheered to honking horns from passing vehicles on Chelan Avenue at Orondo Avenue.
Members of the group stood on all four corners of the intersection with most on Chelan along Memorial Park, Wenatchee's traditional protest corner.
A Facebook event for the rally had 89 interested people Tuesday night and 153 signed up for the event on the movement's national organizing site trumpisnotabovethelaw.org.
The event was part of a series of protests organized by liberal groups across the nation before the expected impeachment votes for President Donald Trump Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Wenatchee rally was promoted by Indivisible Wenatchee and was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.