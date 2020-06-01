WENATCHEE — Hundreds of people — most wearing masks to prevent spread of a pandemic — gathered in Memorial Park Monday evening to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police a week ago in Minneapolis.
Speeches were given on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse before the crowd spread out along both sides of Chelan Avenue from Palouse Street to Yakima Street.
Waiving signs, they chanted — "Black lives matter" "Say his name: George Floyd" — as cars honked in support. The crowd was energetic but peaceful and largely stayed on sidewalks.
Tony Desmukes of East Wenatchee led a chant of "No justice, no peace" as a throng of people marched down the sidewalk in front of him.
"I’d just like to see some unity. I’m sick of racial injustice, I’m sick of seeing folks being killed innocently," he said in an interview. "It's good to see the community out, just wanting to raise awareness and showing some hope."
Around 300 people indicated on a Facebook event page they planned to attend the protest, with another 600 who marked they were interested. Several hundred followed through.
Another protest was held in the park Saturday and on Sunday a small group of people holding signs lined the intersection of North Wenatchee Avenue and North Miller Street. Both prior protests were peaceful and Wenatchee Police didn't receive any complaints, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said.
"Saturday’s was done very well, they kept it on sidewalks and in the park. Today’s should be the same," he said Monday afternoon.
Floyd’s death sparked immediate protests in Minneapolis that have spread over the past week to major cities across the country. From Los Angeles to New York, many protests that began as peaceful demonstrations against systematic police brutality have ended with instances of theft, vandalism and arson.
That was the scene in Seattle over the weekend as the area dealt with protests that left police cars on fire and some stores vandalized. The city has imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Saturday evening.
Gov. Jay Inslee in a Monday afternoon press conference called the public's protest of Floyd's death constitutionally protected, but said the violence that came with was "unacceptable."
"Violence and destruction has no place in this. It is not productive and it is not constitutionally protected," he said. "The fact that people started fires that endangered human life in Seattle a couple nights ago — totally unacceptable, not constitutionally protected."
Inslee on Sunday ordered statewide activation of the National Guard, “in response to the spread of destructive protests and looting in Washington state,” according to a release from the governor’s office.
The National Guard will be deployed to assist local law enforcement when requests are made by counties or cities, according to the release. More than 600 troops were deployed in Seattle and Bellevue over the weekend.
President Donald Trump told state governors in a call Monday they should do more to quell demonstrations and “dominate” protesters, The New York Times reported.
“You have to arrest people, and you have to try people, and they have to go jail for long periods of time,” Trump said on the call, according to The New York Times.
Floyd died May 25 after being pinned under the knee of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin was fired the next day and is now facing third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
He’s the first white officer in Minnesota to be criminally prosecuted in the death of a black civilian, according to The Star Tribune. Three other officers who were on the scene were also fired but have not been arrested or charged.
The national unrest comes as cities are still trying to get a hold of the spread of novel coronavirus. Organizers of the Memorial Park protest urged participants to maintain social distancing at the park.
“This will be a socially-distanced event, so PLEASE wear a mask and be respectful of others,” read part of the Facebook event description.