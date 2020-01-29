OSOYOOS, British Columbia — A Wenatchee attorney faces eight criminal charges in Canada after he allegedly tried to smuggle guns across the Oroville-Osoyoos Border Crossing.
Shawn B. Jensen, 59, is accused in Penticton Law Courts of attempting to enter Canada on Oct. 25 with a Colt AR-15 SP1 rifle and a Ruger .22-caliber handgun, according to Global Okanagan News.
The Summerland Review reported that Jensen didn’t have a license for the firearms and possessed three over-capacity magazines.
Jensen is charged with giving a false or deceptive statement regarding import of goods, smuggling goods into Canada, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm in a vehicle and two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, according to Penticton Law Courts records.
He’s scheduled to next appear in court Feb. 5 for an arraignment hearing.
Jensen currently practices personal injury, property damage and employment law, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Jensen did not return a call for comment Wednesday.