WENATCHEE — The first word that comes to mind when walking into the new Wenatchee Public Library is bright.
The library walls are painted a vivid white with shocks of color: yellow, turquoise, deep purple and dark blue. It also has fun designs, including two large wave-like structures that extend over the book shelves.
“We talked about colors a lot,” said Jessica Adams, Wenatchee Public Library branch supervisor. “And ideally the goal was for you to step inside to just feel like inspired and just feel so excited to be in this brand-new space.”
The Wenatchee Public Library, which is part of NCW Libraries, is nearing completion after a year and a half of construction.
The construction project started June 2019 and was supposed to be done April 1, said Courtney Tiffany, Wenatchee Public Library branch manager. But as construction crews were removing asbestos, they realized the HVAC system was dying and the building needed new windows, along with other changes, she said.
The original renovation was projected at about $1.5 million, but the final cost is over $4 million, Tiffany said.
When the library opens officially is still unknown, Tiffany said. Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start phased plan allows libraries to reopen in Phase 3, so they are waiting on that before people can experience the new library. They will have a virtual red ribbon cutting.
One thing the library planners wanted was a café, Tiffany said. But they couldn't find a vendor.
They still designed the space to be more open so people could talk and socialize. The space includes a large pink middle wall to add a pop of color and give people more privacy. It also has different color lights than the rest of the building that can be dimmed if needed.
“So, it’ll feel more, you know, social and bustling and fun in that way, but you can’t get coffee,” Tiffany said.
The library's main floor has less seating than before, Adams said. It’s to push people to the middle area or into the upper section to work or socialize. The project added a a third-floor space along a wall so people can sit at tables, work and look down into the main library.
“So, there’s this phrase amongst most libraries across the country that it should feel like you’re in your community's living room, right?” Adams said. “Like that should be the place where you go and interact with one another, you go to learn, you go to have fun.”
The changes that Adams is most excited about, though, are the functioning HVAC system, the new windows and the LED lightingd. Also, they now have a sound system that works throughout the building, so they can tell people if their vehicles lights are on in the parking lot.
The library also has uni-sex bathrooms that are all separate rooms with their own doors, so people have complete privacy.
The children’s room hasn’t changed much, except for the lights, Adams said, which can be dimmed if needed.
As for digital changes, the library is still moving more online, she said, but they have restarted buying new books to stock the shelves, after a short freeze. They have also expanded the library's WiFi connection, so people can use it from blocks away.
In the future, they would like to be able to rent out hot spots and possibly even Google chrome books, Adams said.
"So digital isn't going away that's definitely still a priority," she said. "But now that we can offer some physical items that will resume."