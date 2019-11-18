WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Public Library’s 60-year-old building next to Memorial Park has been stripped to the bone. The only thing left is a set of 3-D murals from the 1950s that are plastered to the walls.
“We couldn’t remove those safely and there has been damage over the years,” said Senior Branch Manager Courtney Tiffany of the North Central Regional Library. “So, we decided to preserve it.”
The tear-down is part of a $2.5 million renovation that’s now near its midway point. There’ll be a mix of cosmetic and functional changes, including new windows, furniture, paint and restrooms.
There’s also new lighting and a new heating and air-conditioning system which are expected to cost a combined $1 million, Tiffany said.
The library received a $299,952 energy-efficiency grant from the state Department of Commerce to offset some of that cost and the rest will be shared by NCRL and the city of Wenatchee, which co-owns the building, Tiffany said.
The building’s basic layout will remain the same — fiction and nonfiction on the main floor, children’s books downstairs and the Pacific Northwest collection on the upper mezzanine, Tiffany said.
There’ll also be a few additions: An 8-foot-wide balcony accessible from the upper mezzanine is going up along the back wall. There’ll be seating on top and storage below.
“We were talking about where we could put storage and that’s what we came up with,” Tiffany said. “So, it’s nice to also increase the square footage and have the storage really handy.”
The computer room is moving up to the main floor to make room for a new cafe space, Tiffany said.
“We don’t know if we’ll have a vendor serving actual drinks, but it’ll feel like a cafe,” she said. “It’ll have different colors and different furniture.”
The restrooms won’t move, but they’re switching from two communal spaces to six individual, gender-neutral rooms, she said.
The building’s external footprint will stay the same with the addition of a fresh coat of paint and new windows, Tiffany said.
“The front of the building has an interesting window system where they have to remove the whole wall to get the windows in,” she said. “It’s a roof-to-ground, crazy system. So, I think that’s why they’ve never been replaced, but we’re doing it.”
Despite a few surprises — including asbestos in the ceiling that had to be removed — the project is on schedule and within its budget, Tiffany said.
During construction, the Wenatchee Public Library moved into the former Seattle First Bank building on Wenatchee Avenue. The location change and smaller building has lowered checkout volume drop about 25%, Tiffany said. But the library system’s East Wenatchee location has seen a 25% uptick in that time.
The library hopes to return to its permanent home in April, Tiffany said.
“It’s very exciting because it’s been four years since we first started fundraising and thinking about it. We’re eager to move back, for sure,” she said. “We like where we are but we’re ready for our new library.”