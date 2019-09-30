WENATCHEE — The city is in the process of remodeling the old City Hall in preparation for the Social Security Administration's move there.
The General Services Administration will lease the building at 129 S. Chelan Ave. on behalf of Social Security and its Office of Hearings Operations, currently housed in the new City Hall at 301 Yakima St.
The City Council last week approved awarding an approximately $2.1 million contract to T.W. Clark Construction out of Spokane Valley, the lowest of four bidders. That amount includes shell improvements by Wenatchee and tenant improvements by GSA, which the city will recover through the lease.
"Basic shell improvements is a normal office environment for someone to be able to move into, and then the tenant improvements would be everything that they specifically need," said Public Works Operations Manager Aaron Kelly.
The total budget for the remodel, including design and abatement, is about $2.8 million.
The contractor will complete a pricing breakdown for another $15,000, and that will be sent to the GSA by Oct. 11.
"What we've learned through leasing to GSA is that they require quite the details in the breakdown, including a tenant improvement calculation sheet, which we have to go back and talk with the contractor and their subs to be able to break down all of the labor and materials for each project," Kelly told the council.
Negotiations should be finished by the end of the year, and construction is expected to be completed by June.