WENATCHEE — A suspected drug dealer from Wenatchee was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of23 potential charges.
Authorities believe Bruno Paul Ruggeberg, 52, was part of a criminal conspiracy that involved drug trafficking and identity theft in at least four counties, including Chelan and Douglas, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force used confidential informants to monitor Ruggeberg’s alleged drug activity earlier this year in the Wenatchee Valley and believe he often dealt methamphetamine and unsuccessfully attempted to buy two pounds of meth from a cartel in western Washington, the affidavit said. He’s suspected of creating fake identifications, as well.
Investigators searched Ruggeberg’s motorhome in May at a Wenatchee storage yard and found five firearms, including a short-barrel shotgun. With seven prior felony convictions, Ruggeberg is not permitted to possess firearms.
They also recovered 14 driver's licenses that featured a photo of Ruggeberg with other people’s information and two EBT cards believed to be stolen, the affidavit said.
Ruggeberg was arrested on suspicion of leading organized crime, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, five counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun, 14 counts of first-degree identity theft and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.
The Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office has until 5 p.m. Friday to file charges. Ruggeberg is being held on $250,000 bail at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.